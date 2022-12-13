The man left one girl on the side of the road, bloodied, bruised, and 'confused and lost' with drugs in her system. Photo / Martin Hunter

The man left one girl on the side of the road, bloodied, bruised, and 'confused and lost' with drugs in her system. Photo / Martin Hunter

A man found guilty of indecently assaulting two 14-year-old girls says he will fight his convictions until the day he dies and is likely to appeal them.

Michael John Kay, 44, was found guilty of sexual grooming, two charges of sexual violation and three charges of indecent assault (one of them a representative charge) of a 14-year-old girl, and one charge of indecent assault of a different girl also aged 14, after a jury trial in the Invercargill District Court in October this year.

Kay picked up the two girls and drove them to Tiwai then Bluff on the night of August 20 and morning of August 21, 2020.

During the trial, one of the girls described in her police evidential interview how Kay had given both girls Gabapentin, an anti-convulsive drug, before the assaults occurred.

At Kay’s sentencing before Judge Duncan Harvey yesterday, the mother of one of the victims told the court the impact his offending had had on her family.

Kay had been known to the family of one of the girls for a long time.

She was now over-protective of her daughter.

“I would give my life to take away the pain that this crime has brought to our family and damage to our beautiful daughter.”

A family representative read out one of the girls’ victim impact statements.

In it she stated the guilty verdicts gave her relief she did not even know she needed.

Kay was silly to think she would not tell people what he had done to her and that she would not fight for her rights.

The man had left her on the side of the road with blood in her underwear, bruises on her legs, and drugs in her system, “confused and lost”, her statement said.

However, the now 17-year-old relayed how she had also moved on.

“I forgive you for what you have done and the damage you have caused.

“What you’ve done to me is something I wouldn’t even wish upon you.”

The girl’s stepmother said the girl’s father had not come to court to support his daughter because of his anger towards Kay, and he could not trust what he would do if he saw him.

Crown lawyer Riki Donnelly, before making submissions, said he wanted to acknowledge the bravery of the two victims.

He said the victim who was offended against the most had since been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of what happened to her.

While emotional harm reparation had been offered, the families did not want the money.

The girls were vulnerable not only because of their age but because they were taken somewhere they could not escape from, Brownlie said.

Defence counsel Hugo Young said Kay was of good character, even having served in a volunteer fire brigade for six years.

The victims were not completely vulnerable as they had mobile phones with them at the time and they had each other, he said.

However, Judge Harvey did not agree.

“I do not accept that the fact there were two girls or the fact they had cellphones makes any difference to their vulnerability.”

A pre-sentence report stated even despite the jury’s verdict, Kay did not accept he had done anything wrong.

“You said you would fight this until the day you die,” Judge Harvey said.

“You have indicated you intend to appeal your convictions.”

As such, the judge was unable to give any deductions for remorse.

He said supplying the Gabapentin to the girls as well as taking them to an isolated location showed a high level of pre-meditation.

“There was no reason for you to give those girls that drug unless you hoped it would diminish their resistance.”

He added it was important that both victims felt they had been regarded at sentencing.

For that reason, he sentenced Kay to four years and nine months in relation to the first victim and 15 months in relation to the second, giving a total prison sentence of six years.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz

For more information or to web chat, visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.