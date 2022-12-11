Deported from Oz, back in court in NZ: Former Kiwi child actor's fall from grace. Video / NZ Herald, South Pacific Pictures

A man charged in connection with the alleged hit-and-run death of former Kiwi child star Lionel “Doeboy” Allan was the popular West Aucklander’s boss.

Wiremu Gray, 42, entered mixed pleas in his third appearance at the Waitakere District Court on Monday morning. He appeared in person after an earlier appearance via audio-visual link.

More than two dozen family, friends and supporters of Allan were in court, some wearing T-shirts bearing his nickname with the slogan “West in Peace Doeboy”.

Allan, 39, was found on The Concourse in the Auckland suburb of Henderson about 8pm on Friday, September 30 after he was struck by a vehicle and suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Tributes in the wake of his death remembered him as a loving family man who had turned his life around after being deported as a 501 from Australia.

Among those in court was 501 advocate Aaron “AJ” Graham, who spoke highly of Allan and said he was the first person he met in Villawood Detention Centre.

Tragedy struck Allan’s West Auckland whānau a few days later with the death of his relative, Glen Eden identity Andre Wickliffe, who died after intervening in a fight between two women in September.

Gray, 42, was charged with failing to stop and ascertain whether any person has been injured and render assistance, and another charge of careless driving causing death.

He made his third appearance in the Waitakere District Court on Monday morning, represented by specialist traffic and drink drive defence lawyer Alistair Haskett, before Judge June Jelas.

Gray via Haskett pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that failed to stop, but not guilty to careless driving.

Court documents released to the Herald show Gray owned the scaffolding business where Allan was employed

The police summary of facts shows that on the evening of Friday September 30, Allan had been socialising with colleagues including Gray at their workplace on The Concourse in Henderson.

“At about 7:30pm, the victim left the business on foot and walked west along The Concourse, Henderson Auckland,” the summary of facts said.

“He was wearing a high-visibility vest.”

Fifteen minutes later Gray left his workplace and traveled west along the Concourse, in the direction of Allan who had made it 750m down the road.

What happened next is disputed. But it is not disputed that Gray’s truck hit Allan.

“The impact knocked the victim back onto the footpath. The victim sustained traumatic injuries to his upper body and head as result of being struck at speed and died at the scene.

“The defendant did not stop to give assistance to the victim and drove to his home on the North Shore.”

The following afternoon, Gray presented himself to at the Henderson police station, the summary of facts said.

Speaking outside court, Allan’s best friend Candice Nicholls paid tribute to the former child star as a hard working family man who was a good husband and father.

“We’re here to see justice for Lionel.”

One of Allan’s childhood friends stood in the public gallery and confronted Gray directly.

Gray was taken from the courtroom through a side entrance after emotions boiled over in the public gallery when the hearing finished.

Haskett sought and was granted suppression of Gray’s address and occupation, but has not sought name suppression. Gray appeared silent in the dock during the hearing and wore a dark suit.

He will remain on bail.

The charge of failing to stop carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a $20,000 fine. His bail conditions were to reside at his home and not to associate with the victim’s family.

Allan, who was known by Lionel Wickliffe during his acting days, and the long-standing nickname Doeboy, had a recurring role character, Matt Te Ahi, in TV3 teen drama Being Eve from 2001 to 2002.

Before that he had also chalked up an appearance on Hercules.

A family member, who did not want to be named, told the Herald Allan had left his troubled past behind him. He had been deported from Australia as a 501 but was said to have got his life back on track after finding employment and stability.

Lionel Allan, also known as Doeboy, pictured with his wife Laura and two children, died after a hit-and-run on The Concourse earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

“He was a devoted dad and a good husband,” the family member said.

“He had been living life for his family.”

A friend of Allan’s who was in court for a previous appearance told the Herald: “We just want to see justice for Lionel.

“He was a family man, he was a good father and a good person ... He really stepped up and took responsibility for himself.”



