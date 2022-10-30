Woman charged after death of West Auckland identity Andre Wickliffe who intervened in fight.

Popular Glen Eden identity Andre Wickliffe, who died after intervening in an altercation between two women last month. Photo / Supplied

A woman has been charged with assault after the death of popular Glen Eden Identity Andre Wickliffe, who never recovered after intervening in a fight.

It was the second tragedy to strike a West Auckland whānau already grieving the loss of child star Lionel Allan after his death in an alleged hit-and-run.

Andre Wickliffe died in hospital after he was hit when intervening in a fight between two women in Captain Scott Rd at Glenmall late on the evening of Saturday, September 24, a witness told the Herald.

The 65-year-old reported trouble breathing after he was allegedly struck, and was taken to hospital. He died in North Shore Hospital on Wednesday, October 5.

On Monday, police told the Herald they had charged a 28-year-old woman with assault in relation to the incident.

She was remanded on bail following her first appearance at the Waitākere District Court and is set to appear again next month.

“Police continue to make enquiries into the matter and do not rule out further charges,” a spokeswoman said.

His nephew, former Kiwi child star-turned-501 deportee Lionel Allan, died in an alleged hit-and-run on Friday, September 30. At the time of his death, Allan had turned his life around and was a devoted family man, a relative earlier told the Herald.

The driver has appeared in court charged with failing to stop and careless driving causing death.

A family spokeswoman politely declined an offer to speak about Wickliffe

“We are grieving the loss of two of our whānau who both had their lives stolen from us within a week of each other,” she said in a message.

A man working at A1 Groceries, who witnessed the incident, told the Herald Wickliffe had forged a strong bond with staff and owners of the family-run dairy over the better part of a decade.

Wickliffe had secured a state house in Sunnyvale but before that lived in his car near the shops, the worker said.

“Really nice man. Very generous,” he said.

“If he saw somebody who was needy, he would give money and whatever help they need.”

The worker said Wickliffe had got between two women, one of whom was about to strike the other.

“We thought it was one of his friends, because he’s got many friends here,” he said.

“Andre came in between, to try to save that lady.

A scuffle allegedly ensued between Wickliffe and the woman and they fell to the ground, he said.

“After that, Andre was not able to breathe properly. Then he told us that he is not all right.”

Police arrived and helped him to the hospital, where he died this week.

The worker understood Wickliffe had lived with his father in Glendale Rd before coming to live near the shops after his father died.

“People know him, he’s quite famous in Glen Eden because he’s been here the last 30 years,” the worker said.

“He was a really good man.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105.