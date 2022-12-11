An Invercargill man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault that left a woman in hospital with critical injuries at the weekend. Photo / File

An Invercargill man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault that left a woman in hospital with critical injuries at the weekend.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said police were called to a Mavora Cres, Heidelberg, address early on Saturday after a report of an assault.

A woman was found at the scene and transported to hospital with critical injuries about 3.30am, Det Sgt McCloy said.

A scene examination was done on Saturday in conjunction with the Institute of Environmental Science Research, Det Sgt McCloy said.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” he said.

At noon on Saturday, a forensic team was at the property.

A neighbour said they woke up in the morning to find police on the street but did not know what had happened.

At the weekend, police said a 51-year-old man, known to the victim, had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

He appeared before justice of the peace Chris Rodgers on Saturday morning.

Rodgers granted interim suppression of both the defendant’s and the woman’s names.

The man was remanded in custody to appear today.

Police would make no further comment as the matter was now before the courts.