Man killed in Wellington bus tragedy remembered as one of the city's characters

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10pm on Saturday. Photo / File

The man who was hit and killed by a bus in central Wellington on Saturday night has been described as one of the city's characters.

This afternoon police named him as Andrew Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru "Doc" Manuel, aged 75.

Emergency services were called to Taranaki St just before 10pm on Saturday after Waikare was killed in the incident.

He got off the same bus outside Massey University, somehow became caught in it, and was dragged 600 metres down the road before the driver realised anything was wrong, according to the Tramways Union.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge told the Herald they knew Waikare as Doc, and he used their services on occasion.

"He was one of the characters of the city and people really liked him and enjoyed him. People felt quite connected to him, there's a sense of loss as you would expect.

"He was someone who seemed to get on really well with other people."

Edridge said he met with Waikare's whanau this morning and other members of the community to talk about Waikare's life and remember him.

He said a lot of people only found out Waikare was involved in the incident after police released his name this afternoon. The City Mission found out this morning.

Edridge said Waikare was not a resident at the Wellington Night Shelter, which is near the crash scene on Taranaki St.

Police extended their sympathies to his family and friends and said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was ongoing.

Tramways Union Wellington secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said he has spoken to the driver involved.

"The driver is still in quite a state of shock."

The driver said Waikare got off the bus and was clear of the vehicle before he shut the door, O'Sullivan said.

It wasn't until the driver came to a stop further down the road at the intersection of Vivian and Taranaki streets when he felt a "bump", O'Sullivan said.

"He then discovered what had happened, but prior to that he had no inclination at all that anything was wrong."

The distance between the bus stop and the intersection is about 600 metres.