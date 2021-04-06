Porirua vape shop plans to install smoke cannons after robbery with knife and scissors

The alleged robber inside the shop. Photo / supplied

A Porirua vape shop plans to install smoke cannons after a man entered the store over the weekend with a knife and scissors demanding money.

Shosha operations manager Nabhik Gupta said a man wearing a mask and a hoodie entered the store around 1.30pm on Saturday.

He said the man threw a bag on the counter and said "give me all the cash you have or I will stab you".

Customers inside the shop locked themselves in the bathroom for protection, he said.

Gupta told the Herald they would install four smoke cannons in the shop to improve safety.

Face coverings, like hoodies and sunglasses, will also not be allowed in the store. Gupta said they wanted to implement the smoke cannons in all of the Shosha stores.

The staff were shaken on the day, but Gupta says he is proud of the workers, who he said followed the safety guidelines and have now had a good break.

Saturday's incident was the first in 10 years.