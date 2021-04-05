Website of the Year

World

A man assaults a woman on the street. Would you jump in to stop it?

9 minutes to read
In video showing the vicious assault of an Asian-American woman in New York City, security guards who witnessed the attack were criticised for not intervening. Screenshot / NYPD via AP

New York Times
By: Andrew Jacobs

Imagine that you're walking on the street and see a man viciously beating an older woman.

What would you, just a passerby, do?

That question — about the ethical responsibility to help a stranger in

