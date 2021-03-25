Bar owners, police, councils join forces for safer Wellington streets

Safety on Wellington's streets has been under the spotlight recently. Photo / 123rf

Bar owners, retailers, police and local councils have joined forces to make Wellington a safer city.

They've committed to a "social contract", asking everyone to take collective action to address safety issues in Wellington's CBD.

It comes after reports of violent disorder and anti-social behaviour in the capital, with some weekends being called "feral" by bar owners.

Danger Danger owner Matt McLaughlin called the meeting and said the hospitality sector had a large part to play.

Bars will introduce a new code of conduct for staff and patrons, and hire security liaisons to work alongside bouncers.

"Adding a few extra layers and working in partnership with Police, the council and government can help re-establish Wellington as a world-class city after dark," McLaughlin said.

He said they would also be exploring a blanket trespass notice that could see offenders banned from all licensed venues in the Te Aro area.

"We want the minority of unruly visitors to our city to know that poor behaviour is not ok, and it won't be tolerated."

Safety on Wellington's streets has been under the spotlight recently, with National List MP Nicola Willis recently admitted she no longer felt safe in Wellington.

An informal survey was posted to Wellington Facebook page Vic Deals earlier this week, gathering views on safety in the city. It attracted more than 2600 responses.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster called on Wellingtonians to take part in supporting a vibrant and inclusive CBD.

"Wellingtonians love their city and everyone should feel accepted, understood and safe. This means promising to act in a way which will collectively deliver a safer and compassionate city both during the day and at night."

Foster said it didn't stop there - they would also be working with central government, universities, mana whenua, building owners, the Chamber of Commerce, and more.

"Everyone has something to bring to the table, big or small," he said.

The council would start by looking into setting up a community base in the Opera House, increasing funding for Take 10, and improving the design and location of the Te Aro Park toilets.

They would also bring forward the conversion of Courtenay Place streetlights to LEDs.

Wellington Police Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said Police would crack down on the liquor ban, while Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter said they would review all public transport night services.

City Safety portfolio leader councillor Tamatha Paul wanted to thank all the people who spoke up about their experiences.

"We all need to watch out for our mates," she said.

"Active bystander intervention plays a massive role in preventing harm in the community."