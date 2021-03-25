In Paraparaumu, stormtroopers are showing bad guys can be good

You might think they're just Star Wars nerds, but for members of the Outpost 42 Garrison such as Paraparaumu's Luke Bugg, dressing up in a stormtrooper costume is about a lot more than their own entertainment.

Almost a year ago, Luke Bugg from Paraparaumu decided to go for a stroll around the neighbourhood in his nearly finished stormtrooper costume with a sign saying "STAY SAFE NZ", delighting children and adults alike during the country's nationwide lockdown.

"My dad brought me up with Star Wars and I got hooked," Luke said.

Seeing stormtroopers at a Christmas parade in Wellington a number of years ago opened Luke's eyes to a group of people bringing the costumes to life.

Luke Bugg with his stormtrooper costume which delighted his neighbours during lockdown last year. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"It was really cool as a kid seeing real life Star Wars guys on the street.

"Ever since seeing them I've been building costumes, it's been getting a little bit out of hand but it's for the kids, for the adults, and for me."

Luke is talking about his participation in a group called the Outpost 42 Garrison which is the New Zealand equivalent of the 501st Legion, an international Star Wars costuming group.

But it's not just a costuming group.

The group aims to raise funds for a number of different charities using the star power of well-known characters to draw attention to the need.

Outpost 42 Garrison supports a number of charities such as the Child Cancer Foundation, CanTeen, Red Cross and Ronald McDonald House.

"Being part of Outpost 42 Garrison meant that I was close to completing a screen accurate stormtrooper outfit when we were in lockdown last year that I had built by myself.

"I saw this as an opportunity to walk around the block, essentially testing the costume's durability, and at the same time to spread positivity and to take away at least some of the stress that Covid-19 had caused.

"It's mainly for the kids but we obviously get a kick out of it being Star Wars fans."

Walking from his home in Paraparaumu around a number of blocks nearby, "There were kids outside and on their trampolines calling out to their parents, families in their living rooms waving out, that's why you do it, to make someone's day," Luke said.

"It was the smiles that appeared on people's faces while I was walking around which I enjoyed, you don't have to be a Star Wars fan to know what a stormtrooper is.

"There's a slogan that the 501st Legion has which is 'bad guys doing good'.

"But we're not really bad guys underneath all the armour.

"We do the same thing a normal volunteer would do holding a coin bucket except dressed as a stormtrooper."

Made from plastic, metal and velcro, the costume must meet certain requirements in order to be at screen accurate standard and approved by the 501st Legion.

"The guidelines are just so you get your costume up to standard, so there's continuity.

"It's kind of random and unexpected but people appreciate that.

"It's the recognition which brings the smiles and you get a good feeling from that."

Being almost a year since he walked down the streets delighting people during lockdown, Luke wants to continue spreading the positivity.

"It's almost been a year since I walked around in lockdown and now we're in level 1 with a vaccine being rolled out, a lot has changed."

Taking around 15 minutes to get into and costing him $1600 to make, look out for Luke and Outpost 42 Garrison at events around the Wellington region helping raise funds for a variety of different charities.