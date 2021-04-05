Police officer suffers skull fracture in Waikato baseball bat assault

One of the two police officers assaulted in a Waikato baseball bat attack suffered a skull fracture and remains in hospital.
The two police officers were assaulted in Hamilton overnight following a routine traffic stop.
A vehicle containing three people in Fairfield just after midnight was stopped and the officers were speaking to the driver when he allegedly produced a baseball bat and attacked them.
Both police officers were taken to Waikato Hospital.
One officer suffered a concussion and was discharged, the other suffered a skull fracture and remains in hospital in a stable condition, a police spokesperson said.
A 17-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Youth Court.
The spokesperson said the two officers involved would like to express their gratitude to well-wishers and asked for privacy.
