Armed police, Eagle helicopter descend on New Windsor street

A witness told the Herald they drove past a swarm of officers who have blocked a "red Dodge" in the middle of the road. Photo / supplied

A witness told the Herald they drove past a swarm of officers who have blocked a "red Dodge" in the middle of the road. Photo / supplied

An armed police operation is underway in Auckland's New Windsor.

The armed offenders squad (AOS) and Eagle helicopter are carrying out the pre-planned operation on Maioro St, near an off-ramp of State Highway 20.

A witness told the Herald they drove past a swarm of officers who have blocked a "red Dodge" in the middle of the road.

Viveck Pundir said the car was surrounded by police cars on all sides as it waited at the lights.

An armed officer told the driver, a male, to get out and lie on the ground.

Pundir said it appeared there were six normal police cars, two undercover cars, one van and one car with the AOS.

"We were shocked when that happened," he told the Herald.

"We were nervous, we do have a family with young kinds."

Pundir said it's the first time he's seen an operation like that in his area.

It comes hours after a man was shot in Avondale overnight.

Emergency services were called to an address in Blockhouse Bay Rd just before 2.30am today.

"It was reported that a man had suffered injuries from a firearm," a police spokeswoman said.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The road is closed while a scene examination is completed and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Police said investigations are ongoing.

More to come.