Man in police pursuit crash was door-knocker with swastika face tattoo, police say

The driver attempted to turn into Burnett St but failed - hitting a lamp post and crashing into bushes. Photo / Peter McIntosh

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a bush while he was allegedly fleeing police in Dunedin yesterday is the same man who was reported knocking on doors and telling people he was "fundraising", police say.

The 29-year-old man will face court on a string of charges following the pursuit, but no offence was determined in relation to the door-knocking.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police identified a vehicle of interest, at 12pm yesterday, and attempted to stop it on King Edward St, near Wilkie Rd.

"The vehicle initially stopped but then took off — police followed and a pursuit was initiated."

The vehicle travelled through the Pak'nSave and Warehouse car park, on to Hillside Rd and eventually Andersons Bay Rd where it allegedly ''clipped'' another vehicle, he said.

It then continued on to State Highway 1 heading south ''at speed''.

The driver attempted to turn into Burnett St but failed — hitting a lamp post and crashing into bushes.

The driver, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

Bond confirmed the driver was the same man with a swastika facial tattoo who was knocking on doors in St Clair and other suburbs on Monday night.

''Police have investigated the matter and determined there is no offence, but encourage the public to only give money to recognised charities, and not random members of the public who knock on doors, as it only encourages them to return,'' he said.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday charged with failing to remain, failing to stop, reckless driving, failing to stop to ascertain injury and shoplifting.