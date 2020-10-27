Charges after Dunedin police pursuit ends in crash

The scene where a driver crashed after fleeing police. Photo / ODT

The driver of a vehicle that took out a street light and crashed into a bush while he was trying to flee police in Dunedin yesterday will appear in court on Tuesday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police identified a vehicle of interest at 12pm, and tried to stop it on King Edward St, near Wilkie Rd.

"The vehicle initially stopped but then took off - police followed and a pursuit was initiated."

The vehicle travelled through the Pak'nSave and Warehouse car park, on to Hillside Rd and eventually Andersons Bay Rd where it allegedly ''clipped'' another vehicle, he said.

It then continued on to the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) heading south "at speed".

The driver tried to turn into Burnett St but failed — hitting a street light post and crashing into the bushes.

''The driver, who wasn't wearing his seatbelt, was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution but has not been injured," Bond said.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday charged with failing to remain, failing to stop, reckless driving, failing to stop to ascertain injury and shoplifting.