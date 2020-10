The two-vehicle crash on No Three Rd was reported about 3.45pm. Photo / File

A person has died following a crash in Te Puke.

The two-vehicle crash on No Three Rd was reported about 3.45pm.

The road will remain closed until about 9pm.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

A St John spokeswoman said another person had been taken to Tauranga hospital with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two fire appliances to the scene, a spokeswoman said.