Teenage driver to appear in Kaitaia Court after pedestrian dies

The scene of where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Kaitaia. Photo / Peter Jackson

A teenager has been charged with common assault in relation to an earlier alleged incident involving a man killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kaitaia on Tuesday evening.

Police said the vehicle involved was located at the scene and a 18-year-old woman was spoken to by Police.

She has since been charged with common assault in relation to an earlier alleged incident at the address involving the deceased male and is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court at a later date and further charges may be laid.

Police were called to Matthews Avenue around 6.20pm where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian outside a house. The male pedestrian suffered serious injuries and died overnight in hospital.

A Matthews Ave resident told NZME that she had heard and seen an altercation between two people at a nearby address. It had become physically violent, she said, one person driving off from the address. Moments later she heard "a bang" but did not see what had happened.

She was one of a number of people to call an ambulance.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene on Tuesday night - where the vehicle involved was located. A cordon was put in place between Allen Bell Drive and Watts Street.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, of Far North police, said police inquiries were ongoing and police could not rule out further charges in relation to this matter.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Simon Wihongi on 105.

It was the second fatal accident in Kaitaia this month involving a young man and brings Northlands road toll for the year to 23.

A 24-year-old Te Kao man died at the scene when the car in which he was a back seat passenger crashed into a concrete power pole on the Kaitaia Awaroa Rd, on the crest of the hill before the eastern end of the Pukepoto Straight, in the early hours of October 10.

He was named by police as Justin Ricky-Lee Murray and the car he was in had earlier fled from police.

The driver and a second passenger suffered critical injuries and were flown to Auckland by rescue helicopter for emergency treatment. They were later described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Two more passengers were admitted to hospital with moderate injuries, and were later discharged.

Police had pursued the vehicle in Kaitaia for a short time about 1.20am, but abandoned the pursuit due to the driver's speed and manner of driving. The car crashed into the power pole a few minutes later.