Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Northland

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Northland.
Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 Matthews Rd, Kaitaia around 6.20pm, police say.
The person was treated by St John Ambulance officers at the scene but they were unable to be saved.
A police spokeswoman says the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
The road remains is closed while police carry out a scene examination.
