New Zealands National AI Strategy big on ‘economic opportunity’, short on managing ethical and social risk: Opinion

By Andrew Lensen
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

New Zealand ranks low in AI trust, with 66% nervous about its impacts. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Andrew Lensen
Programme director artificial intelligence, Victoria University

THE FACTS

  • The Government’s National AI Strategy promotes a “light touch” approach, encouraging AI use without heavy regulation.
  • Concerns include the lack of funding for AI development and potential biases in AI systems.
  • The strategy’s voluntary guidelines place New Zealand among the most relaxed nations for AI regulation.

The Government’s newly unveiled National AI Strategy is all about what its title says: “Investing with Confidence”. It tells businesses that Aotearoa New Zealand is open for artificial intelligence use, and that our “light touch” approach won’t get in their way.

The question now is whether the claims

