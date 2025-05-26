Most Kiwis don’t trust AI and fear job losses from it: Survey

Amanda Williamson thinks for the moment AI will end up being complementary to jobs, rather than a tool to replace them.

The majority of New Zealanders fear artificial intelligence will take their jobs, but that hasn’t stopped them from using it.

A survey of 1000 people conducted by market research firm Perceptive and commissioned by One NZ shows conflicting attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI): 65% fear job losses, 62% worry about the use of AI leading to unfair decision-making, 67% of people were concerned about the misuse of personal data, and 47% did not trust large companies to use AI ethically.

None of this has prevented people from adopting AI, with 77% of respondents saying they had knowingly used AI services over the past year.

However, there are generational differences with 90% of 18 to 34-year-olds having interacted with AI compared to 60% of people aged 55 years and older.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris suspected the number of New Zealanders who actually used AI services was much higher.