Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Many public servants using AI off their own bat, but few trained - experts raise red flags

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Only 12% of public servants surveyed said they had received training in the use of AI at work. Image / Getty Creative

Only 12% of public servants surveyed said they had received training in the use of AI at work. Image / Getty Creative

There are fears AI is being widely used by public servants who have not been trained in the new technology.

A Public Service Association survey of 900 members found:

  • 55% said AI was in use in their workplace
  • 94% said their use of AI systems was self-initiated, as opposed to being required as part of a work process
  • 58% had not been told what information cannot be uploaded to public AI platforms, such as ChatGPT
  • Only 12% of respondents using AI said they had received training on the use of AI at work

The PSA said the survey also found a “low level” of concern about jobs being replaced by AI.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement