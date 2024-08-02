Andrew Lensen: Judith Collins has all but ruled out AI regulation. That scares me

THREE FACTS
- Technology Minister Judith Collins presented a paper to Cabinet called Approach to work on Artificial Intelligence on July 24. It said: “New Zealanders are often early adopters of new technology but businesses are slow to adopt AI, due in part to uncertainty about the future regulatory environment. Other countries are actively seeking to harness AI’s economic potential. We must take action to unlock the potential of AI to help deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders through greater innovation, productivity, and export opportunities.”
- The paper also said, “We will take a light-touch, proportionate and risk-based approach to AI. We already have laws that provide some guardrails; further regulatory intervention should only be considered to unlock innovation or address acute risks.” Collins has asked Mbie to create AI guidelines for the public and private sectors.
- The EU’s AI Act has outlawed AI for several uses, such as mass scraping of facial images from CCTV footage (read a summary here). US President Joe Biden has issued a series of directives on AI, including an order for Big Tech firms to share the results of their AI safety tests. Australia’s Budget earmarked more than $100m to help businesses adopt AI. New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner has noted he only has the power to issue token fines compared to Australia and other countries.
Dr Andrew Lensen is a senior lecturer in artificial intelligence in the Evolutionary Computation and Machine Learning Research Group within Victoria University’s School of Engineering and Computer Science.
OPINION
The Government is finally