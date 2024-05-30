It seemed all quiet on the Western Front for technology and telecommunications in Budget 2024.

At first blush, commentators and industry insiders were struggling to find any significant initiatives in either area.

“There has been no leadership demonstrated regarding developments in AI, security, or any other technology. We emphasised to the Government in our briefing immediately after the election that they cannot afford to delay action in these areas,” Telecommunications Users Association of NZ (Tuanz) chief executive Craig Young said on the eve of the Budget.

Today, he said he was scratching, without luck, for anything to change his mind.

Technology Minister Judith Collins issued no releases about technology. Media and Telecommunications Minister Paul Goldsmith made no statements on telecommunications.

Slow and expensive rural broadband was flagged in the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Briefing to Incoming Minister (BIM) for then-Telecommunications Minister Melissa Lee.

But if a boost is coming, it will be later. A spokesman for her successor, Goldsmith confirmed Budget 2024 had “no new spending or cuts from telecommunications, other than a savings on Emergency Caller Location Information [a $2 million cut]. That saving won’t have any impact on service or staff”.

Despite its transformative impact impact, there was no mention of AI.

Across the Tasman, Budget 2024 earmarked A$40m for an AI safety centre, on top of A$102m allocated in Australia’s Budget last year to help small to medium-sized businesses update to utilise the revolutionary new technology.

The Startup Council and venture capital firms had called for a renewal of the $300m Elevate Fund, with a top-up to $500m. An NZGCP insider confirmed there was nothing. Collins had sought to tamp-down expectations in the tight fiscal environment. VC investment slowed in key areas in 2023, including fintech while recent startup failures like Sunfed and Manta5 have sighted difficulties raising fresh VC fudning.

There was no sign an $11m programme to boost local cloud software - KiwiSaaS - would be renewed, along with various other measures to boost sectors like local health tech. KiwiSaaS’ backers argued that the high-paying, export-heavy software-as-a-service industry is one of the keys to transforming NZ’s low-productivity economy (and it’s already sizeable, generating some $3 billion in exports). But Budget 2024 was more focussed on the immediate cost-of-living crisis.

Easy to cover the science, tech and innovation aspects of this Budget. Basically nothing new as far as I can tell, will take time to fully unpick what has been cut. #budget24 — Peter Griffin (@petergnz) May 30, 2024

Start-ups saw a change to the existing R&D tax credit scheme with the elimination of in-year loans - designed as a mechanism for early-stage firms to gain access to pending tax credits before they make a profit. The elimination of in-year loans will save $8.9m over the next four years. The saving is in the context of a scheme with an annual operating cost of around $177m. Notes with Budget 2023 say the in-loan scheme was always temporary and had “low value for money” due to high administration costs.

As previously flagged, Collins axed the previous Government’s “Science City” plan for four R&D hubs in Wellington, saving $462.8m over four years.

Tuanz wanted a closing-the-gaps programme expanded from covering 18,000 disadvantaged families without broadband to 58,000.

Institute of IT Professionals NZ CEO Victoria MacLennan noted pre-election, “45 per cent of our digital technology workforce - 120,000 people- hold a work visa, the majority of these at intermediate and senior levels. This isn’t going to help us get off the grass!”

But the local training boost Tuanz and ITPNZ were looking for seemed absent.

Neither was there any removal of the tax on unrealised gains that prevents start-ups from introducing employee share ownership schemes (esops) or the foreign investment fund tax that the tech industry says double-taxes those with investments offshore who want to set up camp NZ.

There was some trimming. Returns of “uncommitted funding for Tourism, Agritech and Digital Technologies Industry Transformation Plan programmes” would deliver $38.5m over the 2024/24 financial year and $35.5m the following year (one of the few tech initiatives in Budget 2023 was $29.9m for agritech).

Schools did get $22m in new funding for IT equipment replacement and cybersecurity and the GSCB got a $500,000 contingency fund, with baseline spending remaining the same. The new funding for schools includes licencing costs for Microsoft and Google products, and funding for Netsafe.

