New Zealand is following a number of countries in banning DeepSeek from their lawmakers' devices. Photo / Getty Images
Our politicians will have the DeepSeek app - China’s answer to ChatGPT - banned from their phones from today.
A Parliamentary Service advisory to all members of Parliament this morning has been forwarded to the Herald.
From Monday, three other Chinese apps will also be blocked from any device onthe Parliamentary network: WeChat (the Tencent-owned social media platform and mobile payments that’s huge in China and also popular in NZ), Red Note (a TikTok clone that had a brief surge of popularity in the US last month before President Donald Trump delayed a ban passed by Congress), and CapCut -an app for editing short videos that’s popular with TokTok users worldwide. Capcut is made by TikTok’s parent, ByteDance.
Earlier this month, Parliamentary Service advised MPs to “strongly refrain from using DeekSeep” while it reviewed whether the app complied with its data and security standards.
That followed Australia, multiple European countries, Japan and various US states banning DeepSeek from their lawmakers’ devices over concerns the app, created by Chinese firm High Flyer, could share compromising data with the Chinese Government.
But he added; “Both the Australian and New Zealand Governments should take this a step further and instruct operators of critical infrastructure to restrict access to DeepSeek on company devices”.
DeepSeek - a generative AI that acts like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots - surged to number one on Apple and Google’s app stores after it was released in late January. It’s free, open source model means businesses can integrate it with their own software at no cost.
High Flyer said efficiency breakthroughs meant it could develop DeepSeek for a bargain basement US$5.5 million (NZ$9.68m) using older, cheaper Nvidia chips.
OpenAI has accused High Flyer of cutting corners through “distillation” or bombarding ChatGPT with queries and then copying the results.
In March 2023, the NZ Parliamentary Service said TikTok would be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network on the advice of cybersecurity experts.
The ban is still in place, although Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other elected TikTokers can still use the app on personal devices outside the Beehive network, in posts placed by an outside social media team.
The Parliamentary Service message to MPs
Dear members,
Following recent decisions made internationally to ban the DeepSeek, WeChat, CapCut and Red Book [popularly known as Red Note]applications, Mr Speaker, with the endorsement of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has decided that Parliamentary Service will be blocking these applications from all Parliamentary Service-managed devices.
The DeepSeek application and website will be blocked from the end of today, Thursday 20 February
The WeChat, Capcut and Red Book applications and websites will be blocked from the end of day, Monday 24 February
If you have a Parliamentary Service-issued device, the application/s will be removed from your phone and will no longer be able to be downloaded, from the dates above.
If you use a BYO device (personal but connected to the parliamentary network), the application/s must be uninstalled from your device by the dates above.
If the application/s are still on your phone after this date you will receive a notification that your device is “non-compliant” with policy and you will need to remove the application/s in order to access your Parliament applications.
Please get in touch with [redacted] if you would like to remove access to Parliament’s applications from your device.
If you want to access these applications, you will need to use a personal device not connected to the parliamentary network.
Yours sincerely,
Raf
Rafael Gonzalez-Montero
Tumuaki, Te Ratonga Whare Pāremata/
Chief Executive, Parliamentary Service
Parliamentary Service and GCSB and Justice Minister Judith Collins have been asked for comment.
