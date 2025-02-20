South Korea went further on February 17, suspending all app store downloads of DeepSeek pending a review of the app’s privacy standards.

China’s Foreign Ministry said companies operating overseas comply with local laws.

Earlier this month, Cyber CX chief strategy officer Alastair MacGibbon told the Herald he welcomed the Australian Government’s DeepSeek ban and NZ’s (then) pending ban.

But he added; “Both the Australian and New Zealand Governments should take this a step further and instruct operators of critical infrastructure to restrict access to DeepSeek on company devices”.

DeepSeek - a generative AI that acts like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots - surged to number one on Apple and Google’s app stores after it was released in late January. It’s free, open source model means businesses can integrate it with their own software at no cost.

High Flyer said efficiency breakthroughs meant it could develop DeepSeek for a bargain basement US$5.5 million (NZ$9.68m) using older, cheaper Nvidia chips.

OpenAI has accused High Flyer of cutting corners through “distillation” or bombarding ChatGPT with queries and then copying the results.

AI expert Dr Andrew Lensen said; “We’ve seen a proliferation of countries banning DeepSeek in their government agencies, including for their lawmakers.

“This is out of a concern that the Chinese Government will use the information that users provide to DeepSeek for geopolitical purposes, potentially exposing sensitive security information.”

While ChatGPT was met with a degree of caution - including MBIE’s temporary staff ban (now lifted) - DeepSeek has caused a much bigger scare, Lensen said.

“But with Trump back in power and the tech oligarchy surrounding him, should we really be trusting American AI products with our data?”

In March 2023, the NZ Parliamentary Service said TikTok would be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network on the advice of cybersecurity experts.

The ban is still in place, although Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other elected TikTokers can still use the app on personal devices outside the Beehive network, in posts placed by an outside social media team.

The Parliamentary Service message to MPs

Dear members,

Following recent decisions made internationally to ban the DeepSeek, WeChat, CapCut and Red Book [popularly known as Red Note] applications, Mr Speaker, with the endorsement of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has decided that Parliamentary Service will be blocking these applications from all Parliamentary Service-managed devices.

The DeepSeek application and website will be blocked from the end of today, Thursday 20 February

The WeChat, Capcut and Red Book applications and websites will be blocked from the end of day, Monday 24 February

If you have a Parliamentary Service-issued device, the application/s will be removed from your phone and will no longer be able to be downloaded, from the dates above.

If you use a BYO device (personal but connected to the parliamentary network), the application/s must be uninstalled from your device by the dates above.

If the application/s are still on your phone after this date you will receive a notification that your device is “non-compliant” with policy and you will need to remove the application/s in order to access your Parliament applications.

Please get in touch with [redacted] if you would like to remove access to Parliament’s applications from your device.

If you want to access these applications, you will need to use a personal device not connected to the parliamentary network.

Yours sincerely,

Raf

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero

Tumuaki, Te Ratonga Whare Pāremata/

Chief Executive, Parliamentary Service

Parliamentary Service and GCSB and Justice Minister Judith Collins have been asked for comment.

