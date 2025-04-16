Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ businesses struggling to see returns from their AI spend - the factors holding them back

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Most respondents thought they had a maximum of one year to implement their AI strategy before significant negative business impacts. Photo / Getty Creative

Most respondents thought they had a maximum of one year to implement their AI strategy before significant negative business impacts. Photo / Getty Creative

New Zealand companies are investing in artificial intelligence, but “gains aren’t meeting expectations,” according to Cisco’s latest AI Readiness Index.

“New Zealand’s AI readiness has slightly declined in the past year, despite all the investment and hype,” Cisco’s New Zealand country manager Jess McFadden said.

The index is based on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Premium