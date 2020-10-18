Passenger seriously injured in car crash in Far North - police looking for driver

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crash on SH10 in Kāeo late last night. Image / Google

A person has been seriously injured in a late-night crash in the Far North district.

Now police are hunting the driver involved - after authorities arrived to find they were no longer at the scene.

Emergency services were called to a part of State Highway 10, near Kāeo, just after 11.30pm yesterday after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

"The vehicle involved has reportedly crashed into a paddock and hit a tree," a police spokesman said.

A person thought to be a passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The second occupant of the vehicle, believed to be the driver, was unaccounted for at the scene."

Asked if there was any indication that the driver was badly injured, police said it was hard to say.

Police inquiries are currently ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle.