Passenger seriously injured in car crash in Far North - police looking for driver

A person has been seriously injured in a late-night crash in the Far North district.
Now police are hunting the driver involved - after authorities arrived to find they were no longer at the scene.
Emergency services were called to a part of State Highway 10, near Kāeo, just after 11.30pm yesterday after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
"The vehicle involved has reportedly crashed into a paddock and hit a tree," a police spokesman said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A person thought to be a passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Read More
- Two car crash on Desert Rd near Tongariro National Park - NZ Herald
- Watch: Dramatic CCTV footage captures car crash in Adelaide Road, Wellington - NZ Herald
- Two hurt in crash near Bulls - NZ Herald
- Passenger dies in Far North crash after driver allegedly flees police - NZ Herald
- Investigation into fatal Northland car crash following police pursuit in Kaitaia - NZ Herald
"The second occupant of the vehicle, believed to be the driver, was unaccounted for at the scene."
Asked if there was any indication that the driver was badly injured, police said it was hard to say.
Police inquiries are currently ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle.