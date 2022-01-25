Juliana Herrera. Photo / Supplied

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Christchurch woman Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, charged with her murder.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead at her home on Grove Rd in Addington on Saturday night.

A homicide investigation - dubbed Operation Grove - is underway.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the murder.

"I'd like to thank the community in and around Grove Road for their assistance in helping the investigation team achieve this result in such a relatively short period.

It will hopefully give some relief to Juliana's loved ones, particularly her family back in Colombia, at this sad time," he said.

A 3D designer who moved to New Zealand from Colombia more than a decade ago, Bonilla Herrera reportedly worried friends when she failed to show up for a planned hiking trip on the weekend.

"Juliana's next of kin in Colombia have been notified and are being supported by the New Zealand Police and Victim Support," said Anderson.

Oriana Perkinson, Bonilla Herrera's former partner, was shocked at her death.

"A quiet and reserved girl", Bonilla Herrera was "talented and tenacious", Perkinson told Stuff.

Police are continuing to examine the scene and expect to be there until the end of the week.

A post-mortem examination was carried out today.

According to Colombian media Herrera was raised in the Meta Department in the centre of the country, and moved to New Zealand 10 years ago.