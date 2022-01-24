A man arrested more than four years ago has been refused release on electronically monitored bail in the Christchurch District Court again. Photo / George Heard

A man arrested more than four years ago has been refused release on electronically monitored bail again, as he waits in custody for his trial – one of the longest waits in the criminal justice system at present.

A tentative date has been set for August for the man's trial on 15 charges, but his counsel told his latest bail hearing that no firm date had been set.

After Judge Mark Callaghan refused bail, the man was remanded for pre-trial arguments in March.

Previous trial dates set have had to be abandoned.

His name is suppressed and the Bail Act permits only limited reporting of bail hearings.