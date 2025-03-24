Police were eventually called.

They picked Wharton up and dropped him at Anthony Cres in Bader — the same street where Taipeti lived with his father — about 4.30pm.

The 37-year-old is then alleged to have murdered Zahquiel and seriously injured his father as they slept.

A second man, who was in an adjacent room, was also injured.

Zahquiel is alleged to have been sleeping in the same room as his father when they were attacked.

The Herald understands Zahquiel and his father had recently returned to Hamilton from two family tangi.

It‘s alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after he was attacked.

‘Inappropriate for it to continue’

Wharton has had name suppression since his arrest in September.

When his case was called in the High Court at Hamilton last month, his counsel, Nadine Baier indicated a further application for name suppression might be filed.

Crown solicitor Jacinda Hamilton opposed the continuation saying Wharton’s mental health had improved and the matter was “of significant public interest”.

“It would be inappropriate for it to continue,” she submitted.

Justice Kiri Tahana gave Baier until 5pm today to file an application, but the court today confirmed to NZME that one has not been filed and it can be lifted.

Wharton is set to reappear in the High Court in May for a case review hearing.

A two-week trial is set down for May next year.

‘Rest in eternal love’

Zahquiel’s whānau and friends made several tributes online in his honour after his death.

“You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute said.

Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.

The family’s Facebook post said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatane.

