A 20-year-old man accused of threatening to kill non-Muslims has been denied an application for electronically monitored bail.

The man appeared via AVL in the Auckland District Court in front of Judge Ryan and was remanded in custody.

The man was given blanket name suppression at his first appearance by Judge Clare Bennett, which was opposed by both NZME and Stuff.

In September of 2021, the man first appeared in the North Shore District Court charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community.

Police said the alleged threat to kill was made between July 17 and September 7 of 2021.

In November of 2021, the man appeared again in North Shore District Court facing a further six charges of possessing objectionable material.

In November of 2021, not guilty pleas were entered by counsel on behalf of the young man for the charges.

The man was first granted name suppression in 2021 after his lawyer Peter Syddall argued name suppression was needed to ensure his client had the best chance of de-radicalising.

He said the accused was not a member of the Muslim community, however, he hoped to have been helped by leaders of the Muslim community.

The accused man first appeared in court one week after a terrorist went on a stabbing frenzy in New Lynn.

Syddall said his client is not in the same position as LynnMall attacker Ahamed Samsudeen.

"We have a chance here. We need to do everything we can ... If his name is made public that chance will be lost."

The accused was a teenager at the time of offending.

Presently he is facing nine charges and has been remanded in custody until his trial hearing on April 27.

Name suppression will be readdressed on April 27.