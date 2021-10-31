Teen accused of threatening to kill non-Muslims faces new charges

A mna, aged 19, who allegedly threatened to kill non-Muslims in Auckland is back in court. Photo / NZH

A mna, aged 19, who allegedly threatened to kill non-Muslims in Auckland is back in court. Photo / NZH

A teenager accused of threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community in Auckland appeared in court facing a further six charges of possessing objectionable material.

The man, 19, appeared in North Shore District Court this morning via audio-visual link. He has been granted interim name suppression.

In September he was charged with making a threat against non-Muslims between July 13 and September 7, as well as two counts of supplying or distributing an objectionable publication on August 5.

Today deemed not guilty pleas were entered by counsel on behalf of the teenager for the charges.

Court documents reveal a further six charges have been laid against the man.

He has been accused of being in possession of six objectionable materials on September 8.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.

The man was further remanded in custody to next appear on January 19.

The accused man first appeared at court one week after a terrorist went on a stabbing frenzy in New Lynn.