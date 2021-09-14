Charged with threat to kill non-Muslims, teen keeps his name suppressed for now

An Auckland man accused of threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community has been remanded in custody. Photo / NZ Herald

An Auckland man accused of threatening to kill non-Muslim members of the community has been remanded in custody. Photo / NZ Herald

A teenager charged with threatening to kill non-Muslims will keep his name suppressed for at least another nine days.

The 19-year-old first appeared before North Shore District Court last week, charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community.

Police said the alleged threat to kill was made between July 13 and September 7.

That charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.

He also faced two charges of supplying or distributing an objectionable publication on August 5.

The maximum penalty for those charges is 14 years' jail.

His name and identifying details were suppressed last week - and today, Judge Clare Bennett extended the interim name suppression order.

At last week's hearing, the Herald opposed name suppression.

The accused man first appeared at court one week after a terrorist went on a stabbing frenzy in New Lynn.

Defence counsel Peter Syddall argued for name suppression last week, saying the man or his family could become targets of vitriol or threats.

In her decision to extend interim suppression, Judge Bennett today referred to concerns in the community after the New Lynn attack.

But apart from a broad description of the charges faced, all details about police allegations were suppressed.

The 19-year-old was remanded in custody, meaning he is not on bail.

His next court appearance will be on September 23.