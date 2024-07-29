Departures already included such players as now-former All Blacks halfback Brad Weber and loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u who departed for overseas contracts at the end of last season, and recently announced departures Ollie Sapsford, Caleb Makene, Chase Tiatia and Anzelo Tuitavuki; another now plying the trade elsewhere is utility outside back Lolagi Visinia who has signed back with Auckland, for who he played in 40 matches in 2012-16.

Of the 36 named in the 2023 squad in July last year, 10 are not in this year’s squad.

But there’s strength in such players as two-test All Black Folau Fakatava, who has missed selection for this year’s Rugby Championship tests, and a range of others who have had international experience since Super Rugby ended five weeks ago, including New Zealand under-20 players Tom Allen and Josh Smith and New Caledonian French under-20 representative Patrick Tuifua.

Another is first five-eighths Lincoln McClutchie, back from North American rugby and expected to add to the 454 points that place him fourth on the table of the Magpies’ most prolific scorers in the 140 years of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, and build on the reputation gained from being the top points-scorer in last year’s NPC, in which Hawke’s Bay reached the final for the first time.

The 40 include wing Jonah Lowe, who is not able to play during the season because of injury, and six others listed as injured or unavailable in the build-up, which includes a hit-out against Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday, before the opening match, against North Harbour, at North Harbour Stadium on August 11.

Meanwhile, the Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s squad have taken their first strides in a bid to emulate the 2024 triumphs with a training match of three “halves” in Palmerston North, and being beaten 43-27 by Wellington Pride.

The match was played as the two sides stepped up preparation for the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup championship, which the Tui open with a match against Counties Manukau on August 17 as a curtain-raiser to the Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ defence of the Ranfurly Shield against Southland.

The Tui were beaten semifinalists last year in their first season back after being promoted back to the top grade.

In other representative games on Saturday, a Te Matau a Maui Hawke’s Bay Maori tane team — including former Maori All Black, Hurricanes, Highlanders and Magpies prop Brendon Edmonds — also scored 12 tries, in beating a Wairoa sub-union fifteen 68-14 at Tareha Reserve, Taradale.

The Magpies have a pre-NPC hit-out against Waikato on Saturday, and play their first championships match of the season against North Harbour at North Harbour Stadium on August 11, and the first home game, a Ranfurly Shield defence, against Southland on August 17.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies squad for the 2024 Bunnings NPC are:

Jacob Devery (Hastings R&S), Kianu Kereru-Symes (Napier Tech OB), Dylan Homan(Napier Old Boys Marist), Pouri Rakete-Stones (Napier Pirate), Tim Farrell (Napier Tech OB), Lolani Faleiva (Taradale), Joe Apikotoa (Taradale), Joel Hintz (Central), Josh Smith (Hastings R&S), Frank Lochore (Central), Tom Parsons (Central), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Clive), Geoff Cridge (Central), Hunter Morrison (Taradale), Tom Allen (Havelock North), Hugh Renton (Hastings R&S), Patrick Tuifua (Hastings R&S), Josh Gimblett (Napier Old Boys Marist), Sam Smith (Havelock North), Cooper Flanders (Havelock North), Josh Kaifa (Central), Devan Flanders (Havelock North), Semi Vodosese (Central), Folau Fakatava (Hastings R&S), Ere Enari (Tamatea), Sam Wye (Taradale), Lincoln McClutchie (Tamatea), Harry Godfrey (Taradale), Nick Grigg (Central), Le Roux Malan (New England Free Jacks), Danny Toala (Hastings R&S), Kienan Higgins (Taradale), Meni Manase (MAC), Jonah Lowe (Clive), Lukas Ripley (Melbourne Rebels), Neria Fomai (Hastings R&S), Freedom Vahaakolo (Otago), Mat Protheroe (Ospreys), Ben O’Donnell (ACT Brumbies), Andrew Tauatevalu (Napier Pirate).