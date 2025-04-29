Police are treating a death at a Feilding property as unexplained. Photo / NZME

Police are treating a death in Feilding as unexplained after a body was found.

A scene guard is in place, with a scene examination scheduled for tomorrow.

Police reassured Campbell St residents there is no cause for alarm.

Police say a person’s death at a property in the Manawatū town of Feilding is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a Campbell St address about 12.50pm after a person was found dead at the property.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”