- Police are treating a death in Feilding as unexplained after a body was found.
- A scene guard is in place, with a scene examination scheduled for tomorrow.
- Police reassured Campbell St residents there is no cause for alarm.
Police say a person’s death at a property in the Manawatū town of Feilding is being treated as unexplained.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to a Campbell St address about 12.50pm after a person was found dead at the property.
“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”