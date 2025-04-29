Advertisement
Person found dead at Feilding property, police treat death as unexplained

NZ Herald
Police are treating a death at a Feilding property as unexplained. Photo / NZME

  • Police are treating a death in Feilding as unexplained after a body was found.
  • A scene guard is in place, with a scene examination scheduled for tomorrow.
  • Police reassured Campbell St residents there is no cause for alarm.

Police say a person’s death at a property in the Manawatū town of Feilding is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a Campbell St address about 12.50pm after a person was found dead at the property.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

A spokesperson said a scene guard has been put in place overnight and a scene examination will take place tomorrow.

“We know the police presence will be unsettling for Campbell St residents. However, we want to reassure them there is no cause for alarm.”

