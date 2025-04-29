“A lot of our old classics, if we’re going even further back than Zipso, some of their stuff sounds quite country, it’s very much like a heavy guitar lead or something to drive the song, and then some lyrics, and they’re normally talking about their struggle or something that means a lot to them.”
His latest release is Dive Bar.
“I remember hearing the words dive bar in country music, and I was interested. I was like, what is a dive bar? So, I did a bit of research and they’re just small town pubs.
“And I thought to myself, that’s really funny, I’d be interested to know if there’s any dive bars in NZ , so I thought I’d just write a song about it.”
It’s a classic country heartbreaker, he says.
“But I think the song is more trying to deal with a heartbreak, and how you deal with that is by obviously masking your emotions with pints and spending some nights at a bar, I guess.”
Patumāhoe Rugby Club’s bar stood in for the dive bar in the video. It’s Pulemagafa’s local club and he knows the place well, helping out with promotions there.
“I was thinking about how I wanted it to look and feel. And I wanted it to be a little bit grubby, but also, I wanted to look like a bloke who’s at a bar just in Aotearoa.”
In the video his look is decidedly Southland rather than Nashville, he says.
“I didn’t want to wear the cowboy hat. I wanted to wear something a bit more visually relatable to us.