Truck driver Daniel Christopher Powell, 37, of Pokeno, at Hamilton District Court today where he was sentenced for careless driving causing the death of Jessica Moser, 28. Photo / Belinda Feek
“You were careless in your truck that day when you killed Jessica. A young woman on a bike was no match for you, and to be honest, I don’t care what happens to you today.”
That was the message grieving grandmother Judy Atkins had today for the man who killed her 28-year-old granddaughter Jessica Moser at a Hamilton intersection in June 2022.
Atkins, who for the first time at age 73 was on anxiety medication after being diagnosed with PTSD, said it was impossible to try to put into words the devastation Daniel Christopher Powell’s actions had caused.
“You not only killed Jessica, but you destroyed my family.”
“She has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled.
“Jessica, I love you so much and will miss you forever.
“Daniel, I will never forgive you.”
Powell’s sentencing came on the same day another young female cyclist was left seriously injured after her bike and a truck collided at the intersection of Mill and Ulster Sts. Police are investigating the cause of that crash.
Victim was ‘highly visible’
Judge Garry Collin said Powell had just finished a delivery on the morning of the crash and was negotiating his way out of the CBD with the help of Google Maps on his phone, which was mounted on his dashboard.
The Eastern Earthmovers truck driver had seen Moser moments earlier near Ward and Bryce Sts, heading north, and “gave her a wide berth”.
Moser at the time was “highly visible”, the judge said.
At the crash intersection, Powell indicated to turn left, while Moser cycled up alongside him and also stopped for the red light.
When the light turned green, Powell began turning left, but Moser began cycling straight ahead and they collided.
Powell had also attended two restorative justice conferences, one with Moser’s mother and one with her wife.
His counsel Rhiannon Scott urged the judge not to disqualify him from driving and instead issue a reparation order of $5000 as the sole penalty.
While Judge Collin eventually agreed not to disqualify him, which would have led to Powell losing his job, he instead sentenced him to 240 hours’ community work and ordered him to pay $10,000 emotional harm; $5000 to be paid within seven days and the remainder at $50 a week.
‘We need safer roads’
Speaking to NZME after the hearing, Moser’s mother Kim called for change.
“We need safer roads. I believe the sentence today will not bring change.