Harry Godfrey breaks through for a try against Poverty Bay in Napier last year. He's one of four players currently at the Under-20 World Cup who have been named in the 2023 Hawke's Bay Magpies NPC squad. Photo / NZME

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union has today announced a 36-man squad for the 2023 Bunnings NPC, including All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick and halfbacks Brad Weber and Folau Fakatava, who missed out on the first All Blacks squad of the season.

Weber and fellow selection and loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u have also signed contracts for Northern Hemisphere clubs, and if they play for the Magpies this year, it is expected to be their last appearances in the black and white jersey.

Not in the squad is third halfback Ereata Enari, with Auckland hopeful Sam Wye picked up for the Magpies, who have their first NPC game on August 5 at home at McLean Park, against North Harbour.

Others new to the squad include front-row forward Isi Tu’ungafasi, a Tonga-born Moana Pasifika Super Rugby Pacific player and former Auckland, Northland and Tasman NPC player, fellow front rower and former Tasman player Isaac Salmon, who has been playing American Major League Rugby for the Toronto Arrows, and Fiji-born wing Paula Balekana, direct from American Major League Rugby side the New England Free Jacks.

Also in the squad are four players currently in South Africa with the New Zealand Under-20 World Cup team.

Forwards: Pouri Rakete Stones, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Tim Farrell, Joe Apikotoa, Joel Hinz, Isaac Salmon, Tyrone Thompson, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Jacob Devery.

Middle row and loose forwards: Frank Lochore, Tom Parsons, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brodie Retallick, Hunter Morrison, Tom Allen, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Devan Flanders, Patrick Tuifua, Josh Kaifa, Josh Gimblett, Sam Smith, Cooper Flanders.

Inside backs: Folau Fakatava, Sam Wye, Brad Weber, Lincoln McClutchie, Caleb Makene.

Centres/outside backs: Nick Grigg, Kienan Higgins, Ollie Sapsford, Chase Tiatia, Jonah Lowe, Neria Fomai, Paula Balekana, Harry Godfrey, Anzelo Tuitavaki.

* The Hawke’s Bay Magpies 2023 NPC draw is: August 5 (Saturday), 5.05pm v North Harbour at Napier; August 11 (Friday), 7.05pm v Counties Manukau at Pukekohe; August 16 (Wednesday), 7.05pm v Waikato at Napier; August 20 (Sunday), 2.05pm v Otago at Napier; August 26 (Saturday), 2.05pm v Auckland at Auckland; September 1 (Friday), 7.05pm v Northland at Whangārei; September 9 (Saturday), 4.35pm v Bay of Plenty at Napier; September 15 (Friday), 7.05pm v Manawatū at Napier; September 23 (Saturday), 2.05pm v Southland at Invercargill; September 30 (Saturday), 2.05pm v Wellington at Wellington.