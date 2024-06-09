Hawke’s Bay flood resilience projects get faster consenting process

Flood damage in Wairoa from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

A new fast consenting process has been set up to increase flood resilience in Hawke’s Bay.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell and Environment Minister Penny Simmonds announced the scheme on Friday afternoon.

The streamlined consenting would only be available to applications lodged by Hawke’s Bay councils, and for eight specific locations in Awatoto, Havelock North, Omahu, Pakowhai, Pōrangahau, Waiohiki, Wairoa and Whirinaki.

Hawke’s Bay was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, with widespread flooding and damage to properties and infrastructure.

“Faster consenting means work to build stop banks, spillways and other infrastructure can get underway sooner, increasing flood protection for about 975 properties and their communities,” Mitchell said.

“The works will also help protect the industrial area and Napier’s wastewater treatment plant in Awatoto.”

Simmonds said the process would give affected people the certainty they need for the future of their homes and businesses.

“The recently approved Order in Council makes temporary changes to the Resource Management Act to streamline consenting for this flood resilience work,” she said.