Ataneta Paewai (left) weaving wahakura with Leilani Parkinson.

Wahakura are a Māori response to the high number of sudden unexplained deaths in infancy.

Made from harakeke (flax), the wahakura has become a life choice for many whānau throughout Aotearoa to provide a safe sleeping space for their pēpi (baby) and be a part of reducing infant mortality.

In April 2024 a group of hapū wāhine (pregnant women), their partners and whānau met at Mākirikiri Marae in Dannevirke where they were able to weave their own wahakura.

Local kairaranga (weavers of harakeke) worked alongside each whānau step by step from harvesting and preparing the harakeke to weaving. Tikanga (cultural practices) were used throughout the programme to understand and uphold the traditional connections Māori have with the environment – in particular the whakapapa (genealogy) that connects us to Ranginui and Papatūānuku, (the sky and the earth) and therefore to harakeke as well.

The two sides of the whakapapa of pēpi form the base of the wahakura. The parents are woven in along the side panels and the corners weave in the four cornerstones of wellness – tinana/physical health, wairua/spiritual health, hinengaro/psychological, mental health and whānau/family health.

Finally, the plaiting and casting off process around the top of the wahakura brings everyone and their skills, support and contributions together to tie into the wahakura and provide the safest sleeping space for the first few months of the life of this precious new being.

Creating a wahakura is more than just a weaving project, for some it is an awakening and realisation that whakapapa is one’s link to the whenua (land), for others it’s the beginning of their journey to learning about who they are as much as what they need to know in caring for their pēpi.

It is also learning karakia, pepeha and how to introduce themselves, it is waiata (song) and mōteatea (traditional chants), it is intergenerational child rearing practices and working out how to move to a new stage in life as parents. For many whānau these wānanga have been life changing.

Part two of this project saw whānau sewing sheets and covering the mattress for their wahakura.

Holding wahakura in front of Aotea III, Makirikiri Marae, from left, Leilani Parkinson, Kathleen Bailey, Casey Parkinson, Traci Wheeler, Kayla Ray Scott, Tungane Kani, Kayla Douglas, Ellen Gray, andAtaneta Paewai.

Tamaki nui-ā-Rua/Tararua is fortunate to have a dedicated group of weavers who support whānau to weave wahakura throughout the district. Pahīatua Marae is supported by Anglican Care Waiapu/Pahiatua Community Trust, Wairarapa REAP and the Bush Supergrans; while Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne is supported by Tararua REAP. Mākirikiri Marae has hosted several gatherings – for parents and whānau as well as wānanga for weavers to learn.

Through a wider lens, Mokopuna Ora – a collective working to engage whānau in the health and wellbeing of māmā and pēpi - provides wrap-around support with wānanga resources, access to pēpi linen packs for wahakura and collegial support and training for weavers. Research, personal and statistical data collection is also an important part of the Mokopuna Ora portfolio, gathering vital information to support wānanga succession planning and the future growth of the wahakura movement.

Registrations are open for the next Wahakura Wānanga at Mākirikiri Marae, Dannevirke, from August 2 to 4. Please contact Ataneta Paewai 06 374 7771 to register your interest.