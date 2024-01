Emergency services respond to fatal accident on Muriwai Beach after a ute rolled, throwing Madison Chamberlain from the vehicle and crushing her. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police have named the teen girl who was killed after a ute rolled on Auckland Muriwai beach on Sunday.

She was Madison Marie Chamberlain, aged 19, of West Auckland.

“Our thoughts are with Madison’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” a police spokesperson said

“The Police investigation into the events that unfolded on Sunday afternoon is continuing.”

- More to come