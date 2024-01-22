The father of a teenager seriously injured when his motorbike collided with a ute on Auckland’s Muriwai Beach says there needs to be at least some kind of ban on vehicles on parts of the beach.

Phil Hanson is speaking out after a teenage girl died and two others were seriously injured when a ute rolled on Muriwai Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Hanson’s son, Aaron, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a similar crash in 2020. He came very close to death and doctors warned that his comatose state - for several weeks - might be the best outcome they could expect.

News of the death of a teenager in similar circumstances and at the same beach where his then 19-year-old son had his accident brought back harrowing memories of a time he would rather not remember.

‘News no parent ever wants’

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast show this morning, Hanson said: “It took us back to that time - a pretty dark day for us on that day.

“It’s the news that no parent ever wants and our hearts really go out to the parents and family of the young girl who was impacted - as well as everybody involved.”

Aaron Hanson in Auckland City Hospital intensive care unit in 2020 after a crash on Muriwai Beach. Photo / Phil Hanson

Hanson said he can understand other members of the public wanting to feel a sense of adventure and wanting to share vehicle access to the beach.

But he acknowledged previous incidents and accidents - several fatalities included - that now make it an issue that needs to be addressed in some way.

In 2015, four men aged between 26 and 31, were killed when their 4WD vehicle rolled. All four were thrown from the vehicle.

Aaron and Phil Hanson hope sharing Aaron's story of recovery after a serious motorcycle crash might give encouragment to others facing similar struggles. Photo / Michael Craig

“It does seem to me that there have been way too many accidents to warrant the risk of keeping Muriwai open for vehicle access,” Hanson said.

Since the weekend’s fatal crash, there have been renewed calls for a complete ban on vehicles gaining access to the beach, to prevent further crashes and tragedies.

Auckland Council yesterday announced that Muriwai Beach would temporarily be closed to vehicles; with a rāhui being placed on the beach by Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, in acknowledgement of the teen’s death.

The beach will be closed to vehicles until at least midday on Thursday. Recreational visitors on foot will still be allowed at the beach.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman, Taryn Crewe, said they had worked hard to introduce measures at Muriwai Beach that aim to enhance safety.

“The 45km beach area presents numerous challenges in terms of managing access and balancing the interests of recreational users, emergency vehicles and customary rights.

“We are working closely with the Rodney Local Board, iwi and emergency services on this and will continue to review how we can manage this popular west coast beach area in the future.”