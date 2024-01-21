Voyager 2023 media awards
Emergency services, rescue helicopter rush to Muriwai Beach incident

NZ Herald
The Muriwai coastline.

Emergency services and the Westpac rescue helicopter are rushing to Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s west coast after a serious incident this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the rescue service confirmed one of the helicopters was on its way, with a second also possibly being sent and a police spokesperson confirmed they were also attending the incident on the beach.

The Herald has contacted St John Ambulance service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand for further comment.

A person in Muriwai told the Herald he could see the rescue helicopter responding, along with “many police and fire heading up Muriwai beach”.

More to come.

