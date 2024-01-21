Emergency services, rescue helicopter rush to Muriwai Beach incident

The Muriwai coastline.

Emergency services and the Westpac rescue helicopter are rushing to Muriwai Beach on Auckland’s west coast after a serious incident this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the rescue service confirmed one of the helicopters was on its way, with a second also possibly being sent and a police spokesperson confirmed they were also attending the incident on the beach.

The Herald has contacted St John Ambulance service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand for further comment.

A person in Muriwai told the Herald he could see the rescue helicopter responding, along with “many police and fire heading up Muriwai beach”.

More to come.