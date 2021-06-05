Lotto riches: One North Island punter pockets $16.5 million

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

One Lotto player has won $16.5 million tonight.

They take away a half-share of division one on a ticket that also had the Powerball number worth $16 million.

Lotto have confirmed the winning punter is from Hamilton.

The ticket was sold via MyLotto.

Another player won the other half of division one, but their ticket didn't have the Powerball number.

And a third player won $200,000, with Strike 4.

Tonight's numbers were: 29, 19, 17, 26, 32, and 39. The Powerball is 2 and Bonus Ball is 22.

There have been numerous big wins in Lotto Powerball this year.

In February a lucky Christchurch MyLotto player scored a huge $22.5m with Powerball First Division.

That winner said they were looking forward to setting up his family and making lots of memories with them in the future.

Last month an Aucklander revealed it took some convincing before his wife believed they had just won $12.3m.

"When I told my wife she thought I was kidding… I had to convince her that we had won," the Auckland man told the Herald.

The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he usually picks up a Lotto ticket when he's "out and about". This time it was at the Hylite Dairy in Grey Lynn.

"I was in the area over the weekend and just popped into the dairy – I'm very glad I did. I just play random numbers on a Triple Dip ticket.

"I saw online on Saturday night that Hylite Dairy had sold a winning Powerball ticket and immediately decided to check my ticket – after all, it's not too often you see the store you bought your ticket at come up as having sold a big winner," he said.

"I was absolutely stunned when I saw all the numbers lined up on my ticket – I was blown away."

His mind still racing, the winner immediately told his wife the good news.

"I turned to my wife and said, 'you won't believe it – we've won Powerball!' And you know what, I was right – she didn't believe me at all," he laughed.

"We sat there together checking our ticket against the results on MyLotto over and over again, until eventually we were both satisfied that we weren't seeing things – we really had won $12.3 million!"

That was the tenth time Powerball First Division has been struck so far this year, and the second time in just three weeks that an Auckland player has taken home a big win with Powerball.

Powerball wins in 2021

2 January: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

2 January: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

6 January: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

20 January: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

27 February: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

13 March: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

20 March: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

24 March: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

17 April: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

8 May: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland