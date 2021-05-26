Auckland Lotto player scoops $1 million

A lucky Auckland Lotto player has won $1m on First Division. Photo / NZME

A lucky Auckland Lotto player has won $1m on First Division. Photo / NZME

An Auckland Lotto player has scooped $1 million on tonight's draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold at Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Royal Oak Mall Lotto should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.