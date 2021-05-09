Winning $12.3m Lotto Powerball ticket a change of luck for Auckland dairy after horror attack

The scene outside an Auckland dairy after the owner was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Video / Alca Meno

Lotto's latest millionaire bought their winning ticket from an Auckland dairy that was at the centre of a horrific attack less than three years ago.

It seems luck has changed for the Hylite Dairy on Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, after a ticket it sold won $12.3 million in Powerball on Saturday.

The big win comes after a vicious attack a few years ago when shopkeepers Siddhartha Patel and his mother, Gita Patel, were stabbed repeatedly by a would-be robber in June, 2018.

Gita heard her adult son's scream for help and rushed to help him - only to have the attacker, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, turn on her with a knife.

The teenager and a then 28-year-old man who acted as a lookout were later charged and sentenced.

At the dairy today, a "Big Winner" Lotto sign is proudly displayed and owner Navin Patel says it comes as a welcome change after that incident.

'This is a good change'

"What happened a few years ago - we try to forget about it now.

"This is a nice change. It's a good change," he told the Herald.

Patel, whose family has owned the shop for 18 years, says this is the first big Lotto win for them having only started to sell Lotto tickets about two or three years ago.

Owner Navin Patel, pictured at the Hylite Dairy, in 2018, after his son and wife were stabbed. Photo / Greg Bowker

It was exciting news when they were told they had sold a huge win over the weekend, he said.

"Nobody has claimed it at the moment, so we'll wait and see.

"I don't know if he's coming here [to claim it] or not. Maybe they'll go straight to Lotto," he laughed.

The win is made up of $12 million from Powerball and a further $333,333 from First Division.

The lucky numbers on Saturday were: 6, 17, 26, 29, 34 and 35. The Bonus Ball was 3 and the Power Ball was 10.

Patel said it was great to know they could have sold the ticket to one of their regular customers.

"After a long time here, we hope he's from Grey Lynn."

A Lotto spokeswoman confirmed this morning that they had yet to hear from the winner.