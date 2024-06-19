Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Te Kuiti, was one of 12 second division winners, each picking up $17,786.

One MyLotto player from Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,878.

The other second division winners were from Northland, Auckland, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Timaru and Christchurch.

Meanwhile, a player from Taranaki is $5.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, Taranaki.

The winner is the 13th multimillionaire of 2024 and comes just a week after a Waikato punter scored themselves $4.5m after striking Powerball.

Another lucky punter will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Mt Albert in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Last night’s numbers were 2, 8, 16, 18, 23 and 26. The bonus ball was 20 and the Powerball number was 7. Strike was 2 16 26 18.

At the weekend two Hamilton players won second division Lotto.

A ticket sold at Woolworths Dinsdale won its holder $19,356, while a ticket bought online via MyLotto was a second division Powerball winner, taking the prize to $24,870.

Last week a Lotto ticket bought in Hamilton was one of the big winners in the weekend’s $50 million must-be-won draw.

Seven players each won a $7.18 million share in the Powerball jackpot draw. There were no first division Powerball winners so the prize went to second division Powerball winners.

One of those tickets was sold at Shop Rite Dairy in Maeroa, Hamilton.

13 Lotto multimillionaires crowned in 2024:

January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington

June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton

June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings

June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato

June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki



