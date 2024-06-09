Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

A Lotto ticket bought in Hamilton was one of the big winners in the weekend’s $50 million must-be-won draw.

Seven players each won a $7.18 million share in the Powerball jackpot draw. There were no first division Powerball winners so the prize went to second division Powerball winners.

One of those tickets was sold at Shop Rite Dairy in Maeroa, Hamilton.

The other winning Powerball tickets were sold at Pak n Save Wairau Rd in Auckland, Woolworths Metro in Auckland, Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland and New World Hastings, as well as two on MyLotto from Auckland.

The seven lucky ticket-holders had five correct Lotto numbers and a bonus ball along with the Powerball.

The numbers were 22, 35, 10, 30, 21, 37 and bonus ball 5.

The Powerball was 2.

“It’s amazing that Powerball rolled down to second division and was shared between seven players – it’s fantastic to see more of our lucky players get to experience what it’s like to win,” said Lotto NZ chief executive Jason Delamore.

“This is going to be life-changing, and not only for the lucky winner themselves, as we know winning big has a huge ripple effect.”

Fourteen players won a share of $1 million with first division Lotto, including a Hamilton MyLotto player.

Each player picked up a prize of $71,429.

And several Waikato players were among the 41 people to win $24,392 each with second division Lotto.

Winning tickets were sold at St Andrew’s Dairy in Hamilton, New World Cambridge, Pak n Save Taupō and on MyLotto to a Hamilton player.

Strike Four was won by a player from Auckland who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Jalaram Dairy in Auckland.

Lotto told the Herald on Sunday afternoon two of the big prizes of more than $7.1m had now been claimed.

“We don’t yet have any further details to share around the winners, but will share more in the next few days.”







