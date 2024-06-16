PM Christopher Luxon in Japan. Further violence in Gaza sees death on both sides. Princess Catherine makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis. Video / NZ Herald

Waikato Lotto players are in the money after the weekend’s draw.

Two Hamilton players are second division Lotto winners.

A ticket sold at Woolworths Dinsdale has won its holder $19,356, while a ticket bought online via MyLotto was a second division Powerball winner, taking the prize to $24,870.

The other second division winners were from Kumeū, Auckland, Tauranga, Waitara, New Plymouth, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North, Waimate, Ōamaru and Balclutha. The Waitara and Hastings tickets were also Powerball winners.

Meanwhile, four players from Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury each won $250,000 with first division Lotto in Saturday’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Green & Grocery World in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington, and two players from Canterbury.

First division Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

A Strike player from Stratford won $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Stratford.

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s draw No. 2386 were 3 8 13 20 38 40 with Bonus 35 and Powerball 2. Strike was 3 38 40 8.

Last Wednesday a Waikato player hit the jackpot, winning $4.5 million with Lotto Powerball.

The ticket was sold via MyLotto.

Earlier last week a Hamilton player was among seven people whose lives changed when they each won $7.18 million with Powerball in Lotto NZ’s $50 million Must Be Won draw.

The Hamilton winner said he would only buy a ticket when the Powerball jackpot hit $10 million. So, when he saw last Sunday that his local store had sold one of the winning tickets, he quickly checked his.

“When they showed me the amount all I could say was ‘nah, surely not?!’”

He said winning wasn’t going to change who he was but admitted “it’s going to make life so much easier.”

12 Lotto multi-millionaires crowned in 2024:

January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington

June 8: $7.18 million - Pak n Save Wairau Road. Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland

June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton

June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings

June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato







