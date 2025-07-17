Germany and New Zealand trade on the up as Fieldays provides important business platform

IFWexpo Heidelberg project manager Gabor Nemet (from left), German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce business development manager for Australasia, Erin Daly, Germany Trade & Invest research analyst ANZ Carola Gilbert and German Deputy Ambassador to New Zealand Winnie Switakowski in front of a photo of the Brandenburger Gate in the German Pavilion at Fieldays. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
Interest in trade between Germany and New Zealand is on the up – that’s what representatives of the German Pavilion say.
The German Pavilion is the official combined stand of German companies at international trade expos and for the first time, the pavilion was set up in New Zealand thisyear at Fieldays.
The pavilion is a joint effort between the German Government’s foreign trade fair programmes and the IFWexpo Heidelberg, German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce, the German Embassy and Germany Trade and Invest.
Geopolitical instability and changes in the global market over the past four years had caused German companies to search for alternative partners, Erin Daly, German-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce manager business development Australasia, trade fair manager, said.
“When you look at what happened with traditional partners like Russia ... it was a wake-up call for a lot of German businesses.”
Daly said since then, there had been “very significant” interest from German companies to invest in New Zealand.
“Germany is New Zealand’s fastest-growing export partner: We have seen a 46% increase in trade from New Zealand to Germany in the first 10 months of the European Union-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement going live.”
German Deputy Ambassador to New Zealand Winnie Switakowski said German companies perceived New Zealand as a secure place to do business with.
“We wanted to find out if there is a market for our products in New Zealand ... It’s a comparably small market, but it’s all part of a puzzle,” he said.
“There are very interesting trade partners in New Zealand and we were able to make a couple of connections ... The conversations I had were very interesting and highly technical. The people in the field are competent and well-educated.
“We hope to be able to enter the market here soon.”
Germany Trade & Invest research analyst ANZ Carola Gilbert was also full of praise for Fieldays and the German Pavilion.
“I was especially impressed by the Innovation Hub and the conversations with businesses on the ground.
“It was a pleasure to present the opportunities that the German market offers ... and I look forward to further connecting with people and businesses.”