Lotto winner from Tauranga takes home $19,000

A person who bought a Lotto ticket in Tauranga will be $19,000 richer after winning a major prize on Saturday.
One MyLotto player from Tauranga has joined 13 other winners across New Zealand taking home $19,356 from Saturday’s second division live Lotto draw.
Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,870.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings, and on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.