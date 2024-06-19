Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Taranaki punter multi-millionaire after winning $5.5m Powerball jackpot

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

A Taranaki punter is $5.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

Tonight’s prize was made up of $5m from Powerball first division and $500,000 from Lotto first division.

A Lotto spokesperson confirmed the winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, Taranaki.

The winner is the 13th multi-millionaire of 2024 and comes just a week after a Waikato punter scored themselves $4.5m after striking Powerball.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another lucky punter will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Mt Albert in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Tonight’s numbers were 2, 8, 16, 18, 23 and 26. The bonus ball was 20 and the Powerball number was 7.

13 Lotto multi-millionaires crowned in 2024:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury
  • February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
  • March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago
  • April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
  • June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton
  • June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings
  • June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato
  • June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki

Latest from New Zealand