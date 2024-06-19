Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

A Taranaki punter is $5.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

Tonight’s prize was made up of $5m from Powerball first division and $500,000 from Lotto first division.

A Lotto spokesperson confirmed the winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, Taranaki.

The winner is the 13th multi-millionaire of 2024 and comes just a week after a Waikato punter scored themselves $4.5m after striking Powerball.

Another lucky punter will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Mt Albert in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Tonight’s numbers were 2, 8, 16, 18, 23 and 26. The bonus ball was 20 and the Powerball number was 7.

