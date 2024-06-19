A Taranaki punter is $5.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.
Tonight’s prize was made up of $5m from Powerball first division and $500,000 from Lotto first division.
A Lotto spokesperson confirmed the winning ticket was sold at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, Taranaki.
The winner is the 13th multi-millionaire of 2024 and comes just a week after a Waikato punter scored themselves $4.5m after striking Powerball.
Another lucky punter will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto first division. The winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Mt Albert in Auckland.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.
Tonight’s numbers were 2, 8, 16, 18, 23 and 26. The bonus ball was 20 and the Powerball number was 7.
13 Lotto multi-millionaires crowned in 2024:
- January 27: $17.25 million - My Lotto, Canterbury
- February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
- March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago
- April 13: $30.16 million - MyLotto, Wellington
- June 8: $7.18 million - Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, Auckland
- June 8: $7.18 million - Woolworths Metro, Auckland
- June 8: $7.18 million - Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Auckland
- June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
- June 8: $7.18 million - MyLotto, Auckland
- June 8: $7.18 million - Shop Rite Dairy, Hamilton
- June 8: $7.18 million - New World Hastings, Hastings
- June 12: $4.5 million - MyLotto, Waikato
- June 19: $5.5 million - Impulse Snacks & Lotto, Taranaki