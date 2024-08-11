Advertisement
Lotto results: Hamilton player shares $1 million prize with 13 others

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, NZ’s history-making Olympics, ChCh cathedral blow for businesses and Wellington’s slow economic recovery.

Waikato Lotto players missed out on the big one in the weekend’s draw but three were in the money with first and second division.

A player who bought their ticket at Caltex Dinsdale was one of 14 Lotto first division winners, each picking up $66,667.

The other winning first division tickets were bought from Relay Auckland Domestic Airport and on MyLotto by players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.

A player who bought their ticket at New World Te Rapa and another from Thames-Coromandel who bought their ticket online via MyLotto were among 36 second division-winning players, each winning $16,690.

Three of those players also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $31,572. Those players were from Auckland, New Plymouth and Oamaru.

The winner of Saturday night’s Lotto Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward and claim their $44 million prize.

A single Auckland ticket won the mammoth total on Saturday night, equalling the biggest single-winner in Lotto history in New Zealand.

Their total prize for the ticket bought on MyLotto was $44,066,667, and it included a one-fifteenth share of the Division One prize.

At 3pm on Sunday, a Lotto NZ spokesperson confirmed the winner had not yet claimed their prize.

“Hopefully in the next couple of days we will have more information,” they said.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 24, 17, 25, 30, 6 and 3. The bonus ball was 36, and the Powerball was 1.

Two people share Strike Four’s $500,000 prize, each collecting $250,000.

Those tickets were bought on MyLotto by players from Christchurch and Auckland.

Waikato Lotto players also struck it lucky in Wednesday night’s draw.

A player who bought their ticket at Pauanui Supervalue and another from Hamilton who bought their ticket online via MyLotto were among 17 Lotto second division winners, each winning $26,424.

And two Waikato Lotto players were each more than $25,000 better off after last weekend’s draw.

Eighteen players won Lotto second division, each taking home $25,722. Three players also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $36,836.

The Waikato winners bought their tickets at Davies Corner Foodmarket and online via MyLotto.

